Gauteng pupil dies, two in critical condition after school transport crash

Johannesburg: One pupil died and two others are in a critical condition after being involved in a school transport accident in Azaadville, West Rand. A 9-year-old Grade 3 schoolboy from Dr Yusuf Dadoo Primary School died after being involved in an accident. He was airlifted to hospital but the boy succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The accident left other two pupils in a critical condition and they are being treated at a medical facility. This follows after a private school transport was involved in an accident in Azaadville, West Rand. The incident happened on Thursday morning and learners from Dr Yusuf Dadoo Primary School and Ahmed Timol Secondary School were on board. The Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane said they were saddened to have learned about the accident.

“We are saddened by this unfortunate incident which claimed the life of one of our learners. We wish to convey sincerest condolences to the family and the school community," he said. Chiloane pleaded with the school transport drivers to exercise the utmost vigilance on our roads when transporting learners. The Gauteng Department of Education said the cause of the accident was unlear . It added that investigations were under way to determine the cause.

"Our psychosocial unit will be deployed to the affected schools, as well as to the affected families, for trauma support and counselling," the department said.