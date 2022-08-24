Gauteng schools uninterrupted during national shutdown

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed that schooling continued uninterrupted in the province as thousands of workers affiliated to the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) joined a national strike against what they believe is impending economic collapse. The Gauteng Department of Education’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona said they received positive reports from districts across the province stating that learning and teaching has not been disrupted at schools.

However, Mabona noted that districts have reported that the average learner attendance in some schools proved challenging, as many pupils stayed away. The department issued an appeal to parents and guardians to ensure their children attend class on all schooling days. “We are preparing to facilitate preliminary examinations for matriculants and, as such, we appeal that schools must not be disrupted during this preparation process. As it stands, we have limited teaching days before learners write their final examinations,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

South Africa’s two largest workers’ union federations, Cosatu and Saftu put their differences aside in a bid to tackle the country’s worsening economic crisis and rising unemployment. Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the intention was to demand urgent action from policymakers and decision makers to avoid an economic collapse that was threatening the lives of millions of workers and the poor. Cosatu and Saftu called on all workers to join its national shutdown against the rising costs of fuel and food in the country on Wednesday.