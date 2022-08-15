Gauteng teacher suspended after calling a grandparent trash in verbal altercation at school

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education suspended a teacher from Fred Norman Secondary School following a viral video of a verbal altercation between the educator and a grandparent of a pupil. The altercation between the teacher and a grandparent of one of the pupils occurred on Friday at the high school in Ennerdale.

The incident which appeared to be captured on cellphone video by the teacher was posted on social media where it subsequently went viral. In the video, the teacher calls the grandmother trash several times before saying she does not like coloured people. The grandmother is also seen in a classroom expressing her concern about the teaching and learning in the class.

The grandmother can be heard repeatedly telling the teacher that “you are here to teach children”. The teacher who cannot be identified in the videos can be heard describing the grandmother as “trash”. The teacher is also heard saying: “I don’t like coloured people and I will not wake up liking coloured people” amongst other things during the video that goes on for almost three minutes.

The Gauteng Department of Education said it was investigating the matter as it had only recently learnt of the incident. It said it had taken a decision to suspend the teacher from the school until further notice. Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We have launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding this incident and, as such, the outcome will be communicated in due course.”

Mabona said they expected teachers to be “exemplary figures” and for them to always “maintain a high command of good conduct”. He said they expected teachers to teach pupils with dignity. The department has also urged parents to use the appropriate channels to address their grievances.

