Monday, June 19, 2023

GDE says investigation into death of 3-year-old Kganya Mokhele in full swing

This is the Bedfordview preschool where three-year-old Kganya Mokhele died. Picture: Kamogela Moichela

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has appointed an independent law firm to investigate the death of three-year-old Kganya Mokhele, a month after his death.

The department told IOL that the investigation started on May 10.

“Accordingly, the department had to comply with procurement regulations, hence the delay in the appointment of a law firm,” it stated.

Mokhele died at Little Ashford Preschool in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, on March 7. A bookshelf allegedly fell on him in one of the classrooms during snack time when he reached for a toy on the top shelf.

Mokhele was believed to have sustained head injuries and was moved to another classroom before paramedics arrived at the school.*

At the time, four staff members, including the school’s principal, were allegedly present with the learners in the room.

The toddler was laid to rest on March 10 in Spruitview.

On March 8, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the preschool along with the grieving family to seek answers on the matter.

Several people, including government officials, were initially denied access to the classroom where the tragedy occurred. Upon Chiloane's demand for access to the classroom, the media, family, and government officials, including the MEC, saw a blood-stained floor.

Mokhele’s grandfather, Sipho Radebe, spoke on behalf of family members at the scene. He expressed sadness after the family viewed CCTV footage of the fateful event.

Radebe said he would be surprised if the report claimed that the four teachers in the room were not negligent because of what they saw on the video.

The department said an investigation is under way.

[email protected]

