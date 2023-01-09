GDE to provide update on learner placements and 2023 school readiness

Gauteng MEC of Education Matome Chiloane is expected to give an update on learner placements for Grades 1 and 8 2023 online admissions on Tuesday at Hoërskool Jeugland in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni. During his visit to the school, Chiloane will also provide the province’s readiness for the new academic year.

Schools in Inland provinces are set to reopen on Wednesday, welcoming thousands of pupils from their festive holidays. The coastal provinces will begin their academic year on January 18. Gauteng parents have raised concerns over the issue of learner placements as some of their children have not been placed at schools. Many complained about their children not being placed at their school of choice or a distance from their residential areas.

The GDE opened the online admission system for late 2023 learner applications in December to afford a second chance to parents who applied late. The late applications period for Grades 1 and 8 opened on December 21 and will run until January 31. The department said only schools with available space would open for late applications.

“Parents will be able to apply online and immediately upload documents online. Documents not uploaded may be hand-delivered to schools from January 11 to 31,” it said. Furthermore, the Department of Basic Education said the countdown to the release of matric results was under way and would be announced on January 19 by the DBE Minister Angie Motshekga. Pupils were urged to collect their original statements from January 20 at the centres where they sat for their 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.