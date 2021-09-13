Get the most out of your tertiary open day visits

Luckily there are plenty of ways to ensure students and parents are fully prepared for this coming-of-age journey, including university open days.

Open days are increasingly important in an applicant’s decision-making process, as prospective students have the opportunity to get a true feel for an institution, lectures and student support services. Especially with the rise of tuition fees and the uncertainties caused by the global pandemic, it gives parents and their children an opportunity to feel secure in their choices.

If you’re wondering where to start or what you need to know, here are a few tips to help you:

Ensure you explore the career paths you feel drawn to, this will provide a base to prioritise which faculties and qualifications to explore first.

Take advantage of any career counselling services the institution may be providing to get a professional take on matching your aptitudes to your ambitions.

Engage with all the academic representatives available on the Open Day to obtain as much information as possible to help you make the best study decision. The doors to a tertiary education campus are not always open to everyone, so ensure you explore the campus and suss out whether the campus culture suits you.

Ask questions – Don’t be afraid to bombard the academic representatives with questions. Look out for current students too — they might be able to answer some of the questions that faculty staff can’t. Remember that each course and institution has its own perks, so it’s up to you to decide what’s important.

Make sure you make the most of this opportunity to be empowered to make the best choice.

STADIO will be hosting its first Centurion campus open day, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. To join the open day, book online now: