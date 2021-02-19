GirlCode looking for unemployed females with matric to train as software developers
GirlCode, an organisation set up to help women with learning opportunities, is looking for female applicants with matric for a learnership they have.
GirlCode is an offers skills training g programmes that focuses on the software development industry.
Their programmes are designed to get more women involved in tech, development, design and leadership roles.
The GirlCode 2021-2022 learnership is targeted at getting 30 “bright-minded” unemployed females with a matric certificate to train as software development engineers.
The 12-months learnership programme is set to commence in April, this year. It will be conducted in Midrand, Johannesburg.
“Learners of the GirlCode Learnership will be subjected to a structured curriculum that combines both theoretical assessments and practical working sessions. Through several practical projects, learners are required to familiarise themselves with tech-related tools and resources. Furthermore, you will need to learn how to adapt to the business environment and develop the necessary soft skills to anticipate the working world,” said GirlCode.
It said the best part of the training was that the selected candidates would get the opportunity of attaining a work experience in their partnering tech start-ups.
To qualify you should:
- Be officially recognised as a South African citizen
- Be a female
- Be between the age of 18 and 35 years old
- Possess a matric certificate
- Own a valid identity document
- Be prepared to fully commit yourself to the learnership programme at the Midrand campus.
- Apply before February 28, 2020.