GirlCode looking for unemployed females with matric to train as software developers

GirlCode, an organisation set up to help women with learning opportunities, is looking for female applicants with matric for a learnership they have.

GirlCode is an offers skills training g programmes that focuses on the software development industry.

Their programmes are designed to get more women involved in tech, development, design and leadership roles.

The GirlCode 2021-2022 learnership is targeted at getting 30 “bright-minded” unemployed females with a matric certificate to train as software development engineers.

The 12-months learnership programme is set to commence in April, this year. It will be conducted in Midrand, Johannesburg.