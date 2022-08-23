Girls more included in maths, science and engineering

Durban learners are being encouraged to experience career opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), even though access to resources and inclusiveness are still regarded as some of these fields’ biggest challenges across the world. MAHLE, the international automotive components manufacturer, working in association with the Centre for the Advancement of Science and Mathematics Education (CASME) have been actively promoting the fields of Maths and Sciences and providing better access to quality learning resources.

The MAHLE F1 in Schools engineering challenge are giving more than 120 Grade 7 learners a chance to experience STEM-based careers through an exciting project management, design-and-build challenge. In February, 20 primary schools entered the competition and have been chosen to participate in the six-month-long learning event. Learners were chosen after submitting inspiring motivational letters. Teams of six learners are now working on a design for a miniature scale F1 race car, which they will build, brand and market before a final race event at Hillcrest Primary School in August.

Winning teams stand to win up to R7 000. Trophies and medals, and automotive gear, tech gear tog bags, headphones, and stationery will all form part of the winnings. MAHLE said that the objective was to “inspire learners to learn about aerodynamics, design, manufacture, branding and graphics, sponsorship, marketing, leadership, teamwork and apply them in a practical, imaginative and competitive way”. “Each team has at least two girl learners, which is another feat,” said Jolene van Heerden, Communications Manager for MAHLE in South Africa.

“Some schools are still setting up their technology departments and have decided to enter. “Teachers are giving the learners a great learning opportunity with no experience and showing us that they are up to the challenge,” she said. Van Heerden encouraged educators and parents to inject fun into the teaching and learning of STEM subjects, both inside and outside of the classroom.

“Your passion for the subjects will be felt by learners,” she said. MAHLE hopes to eventually turn the MAHLE F1 in Schools challenge into a national competition, and that the winning team will then be able to compete on an international stage. “Yes, STEM-related industries are still male-dominated, but I am happy to see that things are starting to shift.

