Give your Easter egg hunt a fun twist

The Easter weekend is almost here! This means it’s time to break out the Easter egg hunt ideas. If you want to make your Easter celebrations extra special for your family, adding some creative twists to your classic Easter egg hunt will do the trick!

There are plenty of practical and creative ideas for you to try out that are equally enjoyable for toddlers, older kids and even adults and they are easy to organise too. From activity-led outdoor activities to educational twists and indoor scavenger hunts, below The Mirror provided seven fun ways to make your Easter egg hunts even more memorable: Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt

A fun one for older kids to do once the sun goes down, this glow-in-the-dark egg hunt involves placing a small glow stick device inside multiple plastic eggs. Then, scatter these glowing eggs around your backyard. Once night falls, its time for some fun with your older kids! Golden Egg Hunt

Golden egg hunts are great for kids of all ages to get some extra treats. Simply add a few golden eggs – best to add one per child – into your Easter egg hunt mix. Hide a special golden ticket inside these eggs and once these are found, kids can swop it out for a prize. Rainbow Egg Hunt

An activity-led egg hunt, which involves getting eggs in different colours of the rainbow. The idea is to instruct kids to find the eggs in the correct order of colours in the rainbow. If they complete this challenge successfully, they not only get to keep the eggs but also receive a bigger bonus prize. Freeze Hunt

Add another level of fun to your Easter egg hunt by also making it a game of freeze. As the egg hunt is in progress, start playing a song. When this song stops the kids have to freeze wherever they are standing. Anyone who breaks their freeze will have to re-hide one egg from their basket. Matching Egg Hunt

Why not make your Easter egg hunts educational? This indoor hunt involves burying numbered eggs in a large bin. Papers with the same numbers will be given to each child. Have your kids dig through the bin to locate all the eggs, Once they’ve all been found, the goal is to have your kids match the number on their paper to the numbered egg. Puzzle Egg Hunt

Another idea to get the brain working after an egg hunt is to buy a puzzle and hide pieces in different eggs. Once your kids find all the eggs, they can work together on the jigsaw puzzle. Easter Egg Bowling Game Egg hunts are always fun, but if you'd like a break from them, then this DIY Easter bowling game is the way to go.