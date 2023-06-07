Government’s Early Childhood Development programme unveils massive gap in learning for children under five

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) presented a report on the shift of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) function from the Department of Social Development, which has revealed some dismal statistics. The DBE presented the comprehensive report to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education this week.

The report revealed that 1.3 million children aged between three and five are not receiving early learning and that the access gap is currently unknown for the 3.5 million children aged nought to two years old. The report further showed that only 45% of children accessing early learning were developmentally on track. With the programme now in the DBE’s hands, the department told the committee that its new service delivery model will ensure all children in South Africa had access to opportunities for learning through standardised, quality early learning programmes (ELPs), good health, adequate nutrition, safety and security and responsive caregiving.

These services, the department said, should be delivered through the various departments, which will need to be held accountable for implementation and outcomes. The department said its current focus was on building enduring systems. “The plan is to provide universal access to quality early learning and care in a range of spaces that are safe and compliant; are properly resourced; have trained staff; and include larger groups and to implement the National Curriculum Framework (NCF),” it said.

According to the DBE, the new system will focus on people and start by understanding what the children’s and families’ needs were and where the gaps are. The department said the current Children’s Act was not suited to support the service delivery model of the Basic Education Sector as it was created according to the role and mandate of the Social Development department. This has resulted in undermining the progress towards the DBE’s priorities for ECD access and quality, it said. “Short-term legislative reform for ECD is needed to address the defects of the Children’s Act so the DBE can make early progress towards its ECD goals,” it said.

Committee Chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said the committee noted the progress made thus far after the ECD function moved to DBE and they would closely monitor the progress of this function. “This is where the foundation for education is laid for our learners and we therefore need a solid system to ensure progress for all our learners, but especially those of disadvantaged backgrounds,” she said. [email protected]