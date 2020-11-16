Grade 12 past exam papers – business studies

Need some help acing the NSC Business Studies exam? We've got you covered with matric papers from 2018 and 2019, as provided by the Department of Basic Education!

These past papers, which are made up of both questions and answers, have been compiled to give matric learners a good idea of what the final exam will consist of. However, they are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by educators.

Also, there may be some changes in subject curricula from last year to this year. All learners using the past papers are advised to refer queries to their relevant subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guides per subject.

Below are the business studies questions for 2018 and 2019, followed by the answers.