Grade 12 Past Exam Papers – Dance Studies

Need some help acing the NSC Dance Studies exam? We've got you covered with these matric past papers from 2018 and 2019 as provided by the Department of Basic Education.

These papers, which are made up of both questions and answers, have been compiled to give matrics a good idea of what the scope of the final exam will be, but are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by educators.

Please note that there may have some changes in subject curricula from last year to this. All learners using these past papers are advised to refer any queries to their relevant subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guides per subject.

Below are the Dance Studies questions for 2018 and 2019, followed by the answer sheet for 2018.