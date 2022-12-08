Grade 12 pupils write exams missed because of protest actions

The 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam rewrites have been under way today in some parts of the country. The Department of Basic Education and Umalusi have granted permission to learners who missed their exams due to protest actions.

This comes after pupils in different provinces missed their exams due to service delivery protests, taxi strikes, heavy rains and storms. In Mpumalanga 1 127 matric candidates have sat for their maths paper 2 exam, and in Gauteng 53 pupils for economics paper 1. In the Western Cape, one pupil will rewrite an English paper and one in Limpopo as well. In North West, three matric learners have sat for maths Literacy, as did four Eastern Cape pupils.

The Gauteng Department of Education visited Phandimfundo Secondary School in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, today to extend their well wishes for learners who sat for exams. This follows an incident in which matric pupils were allegedly prevented from writing their exam paper on November 1 due to false reports of service delivery protests in the area at the time. A massive and severe thunderstorm ripped through parts of the Northern Cape in November, which resulted in one school being damaged.

The Northern Cape Education Department said the storm caused extensive damage to the primary school and had deployed an infrastructure team to assess the damage to the school building. [email protected] IOL