Grade nine learner takes her HIV advocacy to Washington DC

A passionate campaigner for female empowerment, Galaletsang Phalatse has been devoted to HIV prevention for as long as she can remember. She will participate in various activities to help make global leaders aware of the plight of girls and young women in the African continent. Phalatse will be attending a meeting hosted by the South African Ambassador to the US, Nomaindia Mfeketo in Washington DC.
“It is a huge honour and very humbling to be only one of three girls chosen to represent South Africa in this fantastic campaign. The Global Fund has done some fantastic work to help save lives by helping to provide HIV treatment. However, it is so important for young girls around the world to be equipped with the right knowledge to prevent HIV from spreading, and ensure we stay HIV negative. I am so excited to see that the youth is taking part in changing the world and I get to be part of the impact,” said Phalatse.
With the help of the NGO Impact Drivers, Phalatse created an inspirational pitch at the start of 2022 and hasn’t looked back since.
“A huge congratulations to Galaletsang on her brilliant achievement. She is an inspiration to her peers, and we wish her only the best in America,” said JC Engelbrecht, executive head at Curro Aurora.
The Global Fund is a partnership designed to accelerate the end of Aids, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics. The campaign runs from March to October every three years. It raises and invests billions of dollars every three years in more than 100 countries and this year’s pledging conference will be hosted by President Joe Biden in New York.