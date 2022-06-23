Grade nine learner takes her HIV advocacy to Washington DC

A passionate campaigner for female empowerment, Galaletsang Phalatse has been devoted to HIV prevention for as long as she can remember. She will participate in various activities to help make global leaders aware of the plight of girls and young women in the African continent. Phalatse will be attending a meeting hosted by the South African Ambassador to the US, Nomaindia Mfeketo in Washington DC.

“It is a huge honour and very humbling to be only one of three girls chosen to represent South Africa in this fantastic campaign. The Global Fund has done some fantastic work to help save lives by helping to provide HIV treatment. However, it is so important for young girls around the world to be equipped with the right knowledge to prevent HIV from spreading, and ensure we stay HIV negative. I am so excited to see that the youth is taking part in changing the world and I get to be part of the impact,” said Phalatse.