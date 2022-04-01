Graduations return to in-person mode after 2 years of virtual ceremonies at Stellenbosch University’s

Durban - Next week Stellenbosch University (SU) will be awarding 3 132 qualifications at a series of in-person graduation ceremonies at the Coetzenburg Centre in Stellenbosch. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed on gatherings, the past few in-person graduation ceremonies have been limited to doctoral candidates and hosted in the smaller Endler Hall on the Stellenbosch campus.

The graduations are set to begin on April 4 and end on April 7, and for the first time since the start of the pandemic, they will again include the entire graduating class and invited guests. According to the institution, as was the case at previous ceremonies, the number of guests permitted inside the building will be limited according to the building’s legally required venue population certificate and current Covid-19 restrictions. Except for Monday, when two graduations will take place, the remainder of the week will see three ceremonies hosted each day. “The April graduation brings to close the 2021 graduation cycle, which saw a total of 5 636 qualifications awarded at the December 2021 graduation. The 3 132 qualifications to be awarded in April 2022 will bring the total number of qualifications awarded for the 2021 academic year to 8 768.

“This graduation cycle has seen the highest number of Master’s qualifications awarded for the Faculties of AgriSciences, Arts and Social Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, and Military Science. There has also been a growth in the number of Master’s cum laude passes, from 29% in 2020 to 31% in 2021,” said the SU spokesperson, Martin Viljoen. SU’s Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Wim de Villiers, congratulated the April graduands in advance. “You will be receiving a qualification from one of the top institutions of higher learning on our continent and, indeed, in the world. This significant achievement will open doors globally and assist you in your career as you head out into the world – truly something to be proud of,” he said.

Reflecting on the past two years, De Villiers added that despite the pandemic, they have managed to bring students back to campus at the beginning of 2021 through a hybrid learning system. “I hope this improves your student experience. After all, obtaining a university education is about more than classroom learning. Every interaction you’ve had over the past few years – academic or social – will help shape your future,” he said. The rector expressed the hope that the transformative experience that graduands had at SU would enable them to lead and excel in a diverse world.

He also urged them to continue to live by the University’s values of excellence, compassion, equity, respect and accountability. “SU will always be your academic home, and our strong alumni network will enhance your professional development going forward,” he concluded. IOL