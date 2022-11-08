Heavy rains force Department of Education to close down two primary schools in Bloemfontein

Video: Supplied by Department of Education in the Free State Johannesburg - The Department of Education in the Free State was forced to close down two primary schools in Bloemfontein after heavy downpours on Monday and Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

It said the rains had affected learning and teaching at the two schools. It added that parents should also not bring their children to school on Wednesday until they have been advised otherwise. The department said the affected schools were Caleb Motshabi Primary School and Sa Thuto Primary School.

The decision was taken after the department noted that it was dangerous for pupils and educators to access the schools due to high levels of water. "Strong flooding has caused a huge disruption and it continues to impact negatively on teaching and learning at schools, while it remains a threat to the lives of more than 2 000 pupils, as well as teachers.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The terrain and level of water has made it extremely difficult for teachers and pupils to reach the schools," the department said. "Parents and caregivers are advised not to send their children to school from tomorrow until they are advised by the school management to bring them," it said. The SA Weather Services (Saws) has also warned South Africans to expect more heavy and disruptive rains.