Here are the education sector workers who can receive J&J jabs from Wednesday

The Department of Basic Education has called on schools across the country to “drop all and vaccinate” as the education sector roll-out is scheduled to start on Wednesday and continue until the end of the second term, July 8. Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement during a media briefing over the weekend.

There are more than 582 000 people employed in the public and private basic education sector. The department aims to vaccinate this group over 10 to 14 days. Here’s who can receive their Covid-19 vaccines from Wednesday: – All Persal staff. They include integrated human resources and personnel and salary system employees.

– Educators, administrative and support staff at all public schools, irrespective of their age. – Teachers appointed by a school governing body. – Teachers employed by independent schools registered under the South African Schools Act.