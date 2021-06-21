Here are the education sector workers who can receive J&J jabs from Wednesday
The Department of Basic Education has called on schools across the country to “drop all and vaccinate” as the education sector roll-out is scheduled to start on Wednesday and continue until the end of the second term, July 8.
Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement during a media briefing over the weekend.
There are more than 582 000 people employed in the public and private basic education sector. The department aims to vaccinate this group over 10 to 14 days.
Here’s who can receive their Covid-19 vaccines from Wednesday:
– All Persal staff. They include integrated human resources and personnel and salary system employees.
– Educators, administrative and support staff at all public schools, irrespective of their age.
– Teachers appointed by a school governing body.
– Teachers employed by independent schools registered under the South African Schools Act.
Motshekga said Persal staff members’ details had been captured on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). The SGB appointees and independent school educators’ details would be uploaded onto the system.
“On-site data capturing will be required for individual’s cell numbers; and medical aid details. There will be no on-site registrations, meaning that people not bulk uploaded in the EVDS cannot be registered on-site and, therefore, cannot be vaccinated. Should this happen to you, the on-site officials will help you on the steps to be followed for assistance,” said Motshekga.
All five recognised teachers unions – the South African Democratic Teachers Union the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa, the National Teachers Union, the Professional Educators' Union, and the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysers Unie – support the vaccination programme.
The unions’ leadership will also be vaccinated this week.
