Here's everything you need to know about Matric 2022 exams

With the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam under way, all eyes will be on the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) to deliver a successful exam period.

The DBE and Umalusi briefed Parliament’s portfolio committee on Basic Education on Tuesday. – There are a total of 753 964 full-time candidates and 167 915 part-time candidates registered for the upcoming matric exams. – A total of 6 307 public schools will double as exam centres.

– A total of 578 independent centres will double as exam centres. – A total of 162 question papers have been set by panels of subject experts appointed and managed by the DBE. – A total of 271 candidates in 23 schools will sit for the South African Sign Language Home Language (SASLHL) exams in November. This is the the fifth cohort of students observing these exams.

– A total of 53 926 markers have been selected in line with the criteria of three-year post-school qualification, at least a two-year post-school qualification in the subject to be marked and at least two years’ experience in the past five years in the subject to be marked. The committee heard that all question papers had been moderated and approved by Umalusi for the November 2022 examinations and were ready for administration. The DBE informed the committee that it had conducted an audit of all sites where question papers were printed, packed and stored. All PEDs were found to be fully prepared for printing.

Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said it had noted the undertaking by the department that it had worked closely with the State Security Agency (SSA) to audit the sites where printing was taking place to ensure that no security breaches would take place. In the case of the Western Cape Education department, because question papers were stored at each of the schools, the schools had to meet the criteria relating to a storage point. In addition, the province utilises a smart locking mechanism.

“The committee is optimistic about this co-operation and intervention with SSA. We understand that this is all an aid to ensure credible exams and to eliminate leaking of examination papers. We commend the DBE for this effort,” said Mbinqo-Gigaba. “Concerns were raised about loadshedding and suspension in electricity supply, especially for technical subjects like CAT and Information Technology as candidates need to use computers in order to sit for practical examinations. The DBE assured the committee that it had established a close working relationship with Eskom to minimise loadshedding during the exam period,” she said. The ministerial announcement of the results will occur on January 19, 2023 and it will be followed by the provincial release of results a day later.

Regarding the Protection of Personal Information Act, the DBE told the committee that consent must be obtained from learners and their parents regarding the publication of their NSC results in the newspapers and other media platforms. The DBE said only candidates who had consented would have their results published. “The committee wishes the class of 2022 well in their examinations including those matric learners who have commenced their final examinations today,” Mbinqo-Gigaba said. [email protected]