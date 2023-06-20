The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has so far processed more than 300 000 Grade 1 and 8 Online Admissions applications successfully since the process kicked off last week. As of yesterday, the GDE Online Admissions System recorded a total of 131 294 applications made for Grade 1 and 169 613 applications made for Grade 8. This brings the grand total of applications made to 300 907.

The 2024 Online Admissions application period for Grade 1 and 8 will close on July 14, 2023 at midnight. To apply, parents and guardians must visit www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and register to create unique login credentials then proceed with the application process. Here’s everything you need to know about applying for Grade 1 and Grade 8 in Gauteng schools:

– Applicants must provide ONE reliable and correct cellphone number when registering to receive important SMS notifications and updates regarding their application. It is important to note that each step of the application process will be confirmed via SMS for security and verification purposes. As such, parents must always make sure they enter the correct cellphone number when registering to apply. Those want to access the system after completing their application and might have forgotten their passwords must click on the ‘Forgot Password’ option on the GDE Online Admissions login page and follow the prompts and One-Time Pin sent to their cellphone number to regain access to their profile. Therefore, it is paramount for applicants to enter a reliable, active and correct cellphone number when registering.

These are the documents required when applying for Grade 1 and Grade 8: – Parent and Child ID or Passport – Refugee Permit

– Asylum Seeker Permit – Permanent Residence Permit – Study Permit

– Your South African Birth Certificate – Proof of Home Address – Proof of Work Address

– Latest Grade 7 School Report (Grade 8 applicants only) – Clinic Card/Immunisation Report (Grade 1 applicants only) All required documents must be either be uploaded online OR submitted physically at the schools selected during application.

All documents must be submitted within SEVEN days of applying. Documents that are uploaded will be viewed by all schools. Documents that are submitted to schools physically must be submitted to all schools applied to and applicants will be informed via SMS after schools captured their documents. Parents and guardians must ensure that the information on the documents they provide matches the information they enter onto the system when applying. When uploading online, please pay attention to the document format and size required (example: PDF 10MB File Size Max).

Proof of Home Address is the most important document when submitting an application. Placement is confirmed on whether the school could verify the details of the Proof of Home Address, which should have the information that correlates with the details entered on the system. The department has pleaded with applicants to refrain from submitting fraudulent documents, as schools have systems to verify such. The following documents are accepted as Proof of Home Address:

Homeowners: A municipal account not older than three months in the name of the applicant parent bearing the full residential address. Tenants/renters: certified copies of either proof of rent payment with full physical residential address not older than three months or a statement of any account in the name of the applicant parent bearing the full physical residential address. Failure to submit proof of residence, the submission of falsified proof of residence and falsified proof of work address where applicable will result in the applicant forfeiting the right to preferential placement at a school.

For further assistance with applying, applicants are encouraged to contact the call centre on 0800 000 789 or WhatsApp on 060 891 0361. Applicants who may not have internet access or the resources required to apply can visit their nearest district office or any one of the department’s 80 Decentralised Walk-In Centres to be assisted. [email protected]