Here’s how to get your matriculation second time around

Whether or not to repeat, it is helpful for students to reflect and ask themselves some questions such as: What prevented me from gaining the result I wanted? Were these circumstances within my control? Will it be different this year or am I likely to fall into the same patterns? As you have already studied and sat the examinations previously, you have gained a familiarity that will be beneficial when you repeat. A positive attitude coupled with improved study skills will maximise your potential second time around.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are options to consider when things do not go your way: Redoing your entire matric You could go back and re-register to do most of your subjects, which allows you to redo your matric year. The downside would be that some schools would need you to wear a uniform. Bridging course To take a bridging course, you would normally need to apply for it through a university. This option gives you an opportunity to take up short courses until you get enough credits to enrol for your desired course. Higher institutions give you that option to sharpen your skills.

Rewriting specific subjects Instead of doing all your subjects, you could just redo the ones you feel you did not do well in. This lessons your burden, because you could do another while studying and rewrite that specific subject. Apply for a re-mark If you feel like you were marked unfairly and you are 100% sure that you did well, you can apply for your exam book to be re-marked. This could cost you up to R300. The cost includes re-marking and rechecking. Ultimately, understand that you are not alone if you receive disappointing marks. If you feel lonely and need someone to talk to, you can contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group on 0800 12 13 14 at any time, day and night.