High school scholarship opportunity now open

This opportunity is available to all current Grade six pupils to apply for this opportunity. The scholarship programme ensures that eligible pupils who display academic excellence, regardless of background, have access to quality education and are offered a placement at one of the foundation’s top partner high schools. The eligible pupil will have access to a good, quality education, extramural activities, and boarding facilities.
The application criteria is as follows:
- Applicants must be in Grade six this year;
- Applicants cannot be older than 12 years and not younger than 11 years;
- Applicants must obtain a minimum of 70% for English and Mathematics in Grade five and six;
- Applicants must obtain a minimum overall average of 70% average for all subjects in Grade five and six;
- Indication of entrepreneurial flair and passion, and belief in the future of our country;
- Applicants must demonstrate financial need;
- Applicants must be a South African citizen.
The application process is as follows:
- Submit a hard copy of the application form and supporting documentation by post, or apply online;
- Successful applicants will be required to write the foundation exam in Mathematics and English for Grade six and the successful candidates will then be invited for interviews’
- Recommended candidates will be invited to the placement schools for interviews;
- Candidates whose recommendations are approved by the placement schools will be awarded the scholarship;
- Once the scholarship is awarded, the foundation, placement school and the scholar’s custodian sign a memorandum of agreement.
Ways to apply:
- Visit
- Post application form to Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, Freepost no: CB 11349 Kloof Street, 8008;
- Hand Deliver to 46 Hof Street, Oranjezicht, Cape Town or 1st Floor, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, 1 Protea Place, Cnr of Fredman Dr and Protea Place, Sandton, Johannesburg.
For more information visit www.allangrayorbis.org and www.facebook.com/allangrayorbis.