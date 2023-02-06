Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande condemns killing of TUT student, Ntokozo Xaba

Johannesburg - The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, has condemned the killing of Ntokozo Xaba, a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) third-year student who was doing a National Diploma in Integrated Communication programme. Xaba was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. She was found dead at the campus residence after spending a night with friends including her ex-boyfriend.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nzimandepassed his condolences to the Xaba family, friends and the entire TUT community. He commended the law enforcement agencies who picked a suspect for questioning regarding Xaba’s death, for their swift response. He said Gender-based violence (GBV) or violence against women and girls (VAWG) was a global pandemic that affected one in three women in their lifetime. The minister also noted that as many as 38% of murders of women were committed by an intimate partner, 35% of women worldwide experienced physical and sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence.

"This issue is not only devastating for survivors of violence and their families, but also entails significant social and economic costs and has dire implications to the post school education and training sector. “As part of dealing with gender-based violence in our institutions, I will be launching the Transforming MENtalities Initiative, which will be a multistakeholder partnership within the PSET, with a particular focus on mobilising men in our sector to be part of championing a world free of gender biases, stereotypes, violence and discrimination," he said. He urged all institutions working with Higher Health (which oversees wellness at higher education institutions) to continue working collectively in implementing programmes towards addressing the challenges of sexual and gender based violence within the PSET ( Post School Education and Training) system.

Story continues below Advertisement

"This includes ensuring the provision of safe workplaces, learning spaces and residences for all staff and students in our institutions,” Nzimande added. The Minister has directed Higher Health to join in efforts with TUT's wellness team to provide the necessary psycho-social support to the family. The department highlighted that Nzimande will (soon) release the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) report on sexual harassment and gender-based violence in the university sector.