Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande supports new direct payment by NSFAS

Despite the payment challenges, the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, Blade Nzimande has re-emphasised his support for the implementation of the student-centred model by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). He said the model was about placing students' needs at the centre of the scheme's operations, while also streamlining the process that affected the disbursement of funds for tuition, transport, food and accommodation.

"The student-centred model reduces too many role players in the payment of allowances to students," he added. This comes after students in certain institutions embarked on a protest against the new direct payments by the scheme. Their protest was aimed at the higher charges and delays the new direct payment came with. Nzimande met with the NSFAS board on Tuesday in Durban to discuss the 2023 payment of allowances and funding decisions.

The hopes with the new direct payment was that it would reduce instances of unauthorised access to beneficiaries’ allowances, payment of ghost students, inconsistencies and delayed payments of allowances. In a joint statement by Nzimande and the board, agreements were reached that the provision of financial aid was to ensure that students, particularly children of the working class and poor, access proper education, complete their studies and attain their qualifications. During the meeting, Nzimande condemned recent reported incidents of violent protests that have been taking place in some universities.

"Violence will never justify or cannot be associated with any legitimate forms of protest and should be condemned by all, including by student leaders," he said. In terms of payments, the NSFAS board confirmed that R608,601,526,00 was paid to the NSFAS beneficiaries at public universities in August only. A further R383,671,046 was paid to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges. Over 85% of the students were paid.

However, NSFAS said some students have been unable to authenticate themselves due to connectivity issues. "NSFAS has sent teams to campuses to assist students with their authentication and verification process," it said. Nzimande also called upon all students to avail themselves of authentication by the NSFAS team on the ground. Furthermore, the scheme said it was reviewing and assessing the remaining students who were paid but were unable to access their funds because they had not fully authenticated.

Meanwhile, the NSFAS Board debunked "misleading and untrue" reports that it disbursed incorrect amounts to beneficiaries. According to the meeting, NSFAS would continue to work with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), South African Revenue Services (Sars) and the Department of Home Affairs to verify information submitted and ensure the correct processing of students' applications. NSFAS said it was working on a new study with the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) that seeks to review the approach for next year and CAP for accommodation.