Higher Education Minister ends administration of Coastal KZN TVET College

Johannesburg - The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande has decided to end the administration period of the Coastal KZN TVET College in Durban by the end of August. The college was placed under administration in 2020 after facing a string of corruption allegations and a damning report by the auditor general.

Ndoda Biyela was appointed as the administrator of the Coastal KZN TVET College in KwaZulu-Natal in December 2020. Biyela’s duty was to execute both the functions of governance and management. An acting principal is expected to be appointed as from next month, with the department noting that the process of appointing a permanent principal was at an “advanced stage”. Nzimande praised Biyela for his willingness to serve the college and making sure that the institution was well maintained. He also wished him well in his future endeavours.

Nzimande further expressed gratitude to all stakeholders including staff members, labour unions and students for having worked with Biyela in ensuring that the academic project was not compromised. However, Nzimande noted that there were several concerns that were raised by stakeholders on the state of functionality of the college which led to the college advertising permanent senior management positions. "All these matters will be addressed as we move the college towards the appointment of permanent senior management," he said.

Furthermore, the Department of Higher Education (DHET) stated that they have commenced with the process of appointing a permanent college principal in order to bring certainty and stability to the college. "An acting principal will be appointed as from next month while finalising the appointment of a permanent principal, a process that is at an advanced stage," it said. [email protected]

