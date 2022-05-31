Hone your exam skills with these 5 tips and tricks

For some students, exams can be a breeze; revision is second nature to them and they could ace an exam with their eyes closed. But for others, sweaty palms and heart palpitations are just a part of the territory, and it seems that nothing is more impossible than sitting down and revising. Below is a selection of revision and exam tips from The Higher Education, to help you get through this tricky time.

1. Start early. The earlier you start, the more prepared you will be. Spend a couple of hours figuring out the material you will need to know for each exam, and map out a revision timetable. Make your revision timetable as detailed as possible, writing exactly what you need to do each day, for how long, and make sure you schedule in regular study breaks too. 2. Work out what type of pupil you are.

Everyone learns in different ways. Some like colour-coded diagrams, others will be able to learn simply by reading and copying. Some people like to learn through listening to others speak. Revision can be a highly personal process. 3. Create the optimum learning environment. There will be loads of people who will tell you that working in a library is more productive than working from home. Others will say that locking yourself in your room is the only way to revise – it is worth experimenting to find what works for you. Make sure you wear comfortable clothes, and have plenty of water and healthy snacks at hand.

4. Be strict. Eliminate all distractions and stick to your revision timetable as best as you can. Keep your phone away from you, switch off the wi-fi on your laptop if you don’t need the internet, and make sure you have everything you need before you begin, to stop yourself having to get up. 5. Practise, practise, practise.

