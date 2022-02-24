Hospitality graduates in high demand outside of traditional roles in hotels, restaurants

According to an education expert, hospitality management graduates are increasingly being appointed to senior positions outside of their traditional roles due to their ability to interface effectively with the public and handle diverse crises. Candice Adams, academic development manager at The IIE School of Hospitality and Service Management, says that with businesses having to adapt their strategies after the pandemic, service management is set to become one of the most sought-after skill sets across sectors – and this in turn is opening up an abundance of career opportunities for hospitality management graduates.

New job titles and roles are being created in businesses – focusing on guiding, supervising, curating or managing the customer journey – such as customer success consultants / managers, customer experience consultants, customer relationship managers, client services representatives, service managers, customer value representatives, and client innovations representatives/ managers. So what will the hotel of the future look like? “Based on research focusing on new trends, hotel designs will be a lot less big box and a lot more out of the box,” says Adams. The internet of things is spreading not only into homes, but also into hotel rooms.