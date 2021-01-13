How to choose a backpack that won't hurt your child’s back

Pens and pencils? Check. Notebooks? Check. The only thing left on your school supply list is the bag to carry all the items required to set your child up for success this year. Choosing a backpack takes much more consideration than simply picking the one with your child’s favourite design or cartoon character.

According to the Association of Paediatric Chartered Physiotherapists, parents are encouraged to pay special attention to the construction and material used when selecting a backpack. Not only are our children packing all those school supplies you stocked up on, “but when they get to school, they are getting textbooks. The amount of stuff you put in the backpack, in addition to the amount of stuff the school is going to give to your child, means a lot of weight.”

Kidshealth.org says parents should consider the following tips into consideration when choosing a school bag for their child:

Choose a lightweight bag. Leather bags are very sophisticated, but they weigh more than canvas backpacks.

Choose a bag with wide, padded shoulder straps. Straps that are too narrow can dig into your child’s shoulders.