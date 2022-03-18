How to deal with report card anxiety

As we end off the first term of the year, pupils and teachers alike are looking forward to a well-deserved break. Unfortunately, this time may also come with a lot of anxiety over report cards and, more specifically, a pupil’s performance. However, the report card at the end of Term 1 should rather be viewed as an opportunity to take stock of where your child is at. This information in return can be used as the baseline for setting realistic goals for Term 2 and the rest of the academic year.

Story continues below Advertisment

Pupils may dread report cards and parents may be disappointed, frustrated and even angry with the lack of progress at times. However, the way in which a parent responds to a report card can have a profound impact on the child's mental health, self-esteem, confidence and motivation, and any response should therefore be well-considered and calm. I would like to share some tips that you as parent can follow to reduce report card stress: 1. Seek to understand the report card and what it is telling you. Pay attention to any additional information provided. At Abbotts College, pupils receive an effort rating for each subject along with their subject mark. If the grades are below expectation, but the teacher communicates that your child is making a real effort, then there will be academic improvement over time.

2. Contact the subject teacher to discuss the progress and to gain further insight. Subject teachers spend a lot of time observing your child’s focus, behaviour and approach to the subject. 3. Attend parent-teacher meetings, but also feel free to get in touch whenever the need arises. 4. Put the results in context. Praise the good results and understand that in some learning areas, more patience may be required for continuous development.

Story continues below Advertisment

5. Talk it over with your child, but make sure you listen more than you talk. Their feedback is essential. 6. Take action where necessary. The grade head, deputy principal or subject teachers can offer expert intervention strategies. Should your child’s school have a counsellor, they will also be a great resource for you and your child.

Story continues below Advertisment

Then, if academic improvement is required, you can start by looking at your child’s routine and programme. Making changes to small things can yield big results, for instance: • Limiting screen time and/or removing distractions. • Checking your child’s organisational skills.

Story continues below Advertisment

• Providing a quiet study environment. • Establishing homework times and a routine. • Celebrating accomplishments, even the small ones.

• Setting realistic short-term and long-term goals. • Emphasising that your child's social life should fit into their study schedule – not the other way around – especially during exam time and leading up to assessments. Should you see that your child is exhibiting signs of anxiety around their results, help them deal with it by:

• Preparing thoroughly, avoiding procrastination and consulting with a teacher for help – ask questions in class and take advantage of homework consultation. • Reminding them that grades are important, but that it’s also important to keep a perspective on things and not get despondent. • Assisting them with drawing up and sticking to a study schedule.