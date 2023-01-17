How to get your results – 4 ways to check your Matric results

According to the Department of Basic Education's 2023 school calendar, inland schools will begin on 11 January 2023, while coastal schools will begin one week later, on 18 January. As per the official update, the matric results for learners in public schools are scheduled to be announced on 19 January 2023 and distributed by schools and exam centres on January 20.

Story continues below Advertisement

Matric candidates will have until 3 February 2023 to request remarking or rechecking. A matriculation rewrite or improvement is available for those who wish to improve their scores in May/June 2023, according to the department. How to get your results: 1.) You can visit https://www.education.gov.za/MatricResults/ExamResults.aspx

2.) Go to your high school, results should be available from noon. 3.) Send your ID number and exam number via SMS to 35658. Both numbers must have 13 digits to be accepted, and there is a once-off cost of R3 to register. Once registration is completed, results will be delivered by SMS when they are released. 4.) Use the USSD service by dialling *120*35658#. After answering multiple questions, enter your ID number. You’ll receive your results per subject after you have completed the process. You’ll have the option to opt in or out to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act. USSD rates apply.

Story continues below Advertisement

What if I want to have my papers remarked? To have your paper remarked, you would need to have failed 1 or more subjects in the National Senior Certificate/ABET Level 4 Examinations. However, if you passed, you may qualify after writing a letter of motivation. Applications for remarking or rechecking close on 3 February 2023 for manual and online applications. No late applications will be accepted, and the applications MUST be done online at www.eservices.gov.za

Story continues below Advertisement