How to prepare yourself mentally for matric exams

Exam stress reduces working memory and interferes with attention, resulting in lower performance, studies show. The early experience of anxiety and stress can also set the stage for mental health problems in adulthood. How we perceive stress can have a significant impact on how it affects us. Exam stress is exhausting and overwhelming. To prevent burnout, it's important to find coping strategies that work for you.

Tips to help you manage your stress: 1. Take regular breaks Spending a little time away from the books will leave you feeling more refreshed and relaxed the next time you revise.

2. Exercise and get outdoors Adding exercise to your day will do you a world of good, physically and mentally. 3. Limit caffeine

Caffeine and energy drinks can give you a short lift. But they’re not good for you in the long term. 4. Don’t (always) listen to others While it is helpful to discuss topics with fellow pupils and revise together, try not to compare other people’s revision to your own. Also, if they are stressed, this can rub off on you.

5. Speak to someone If the stress gets to a point where it becomes overwhelming, affecting your day-to-day life, speak to someone about it. You’ll be amazed to know that you aren’t alone in feeling like this. 6. Look after yourself