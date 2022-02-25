How to recruit in a tight market
Share this article:
Employees are redefining work – seeking a healthier work culture, more flexibility, or exciting growth opportunities.
In order to set your company apart, it’s crucial to establish a strong brand, such as diverse hiring practices and career development opportunities.
LinkedIn Talent Solutions provides a guide on how to successfully hire in a tight talent market:
Spotlight your company’s culture with the help of employee ambassadors.
- Make sure your ambassadors are diverse by encouraging employees of all backgrounds to contribute
- Highlight employee accomplishments and help them share their experiences with prospective candidates
- Communicate a clear and strong vision that can inspire candidates
Prioritising employee voices shows candidates that you value and invest in your people.
- Make sure your ambassadors are diverse by encouraging employees of all backgrounds
Provide opportunities to grow, learn, and develop skills.
- Attract candidates by showing how your company prioritises upward mobility and upskilling
- Encourage candidates to apply with a growth mindset – perfection isn’t necessary for long-term success
Expand your benefits package.
- Adapt your benefits to be more inclusive of all life circumstances so candidates have greater access to equitable healthcare, caregiver assistance, and tuition reimbursement.
Ask for current employees’ input on what benefits are best for their satisfaction and health
- Candidates need to be able to lean on a benefits package that meets their needs and today’s challenges.
Offer a flexible work model.
- Offering more work options for candidates – from fully remote, to a hybrid model, to a physical office space
- Giving employees the flexibility to set their own hours, helping them foster a healthier work-life balance
Employees are leaving their roles in droves due to a lack of advancement and purpose. Help close that skills gap with ongoing career development opportunities.