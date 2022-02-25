How to recruit in a tight market

Employees are redefining work – seeking a healthier work culture, more flexibility, or exciting growth opportunities. In order to set your company apart, it’s crucial to establish a strong brand, such as diverse hiring practices and career development opportunities.

LinkedIn Talent Solutions provides a guide on how to successfully hire in a tight talent market: Spotlight your company’s culture with the help of employee ambassadors. Make sure your ambassadors are diverse by encouraging employees of all backgrounds to contribute Highlight employee accomplishments and help them share their experiences with prospective candidates Communicate a clear and strong vision that can inspire candidates Prioritising employee voices shows candidates that you value and invest in your people.

Make sure your ambassadors are diverse by encouraging employees of all backgrounds Provide opportunities to grow, learn, and develop skills. Attract candidates by showing how your company prioritises upward mobility and upskilling Encourage candidates to apply with a growth mindset – perfection isn’t necessary for long-term success Expand your benefits package. Adapt your benefits to be more inclusive of all life circumstances so candidates have greater access to equitable healthcare, caregiver assistance, and tuition reimbursement. Ask for current employees’ input on what benefits are best for their satisfaction and health