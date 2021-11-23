How to use positive discipline for better mental health and a happy childhood

Whether you are dealing with a screaming toddler or an angry teenager, controlling your temper can be hard. I do not know any parent that wants to find themselves in situations where they need to shout and use physical violence to discipline their children.

The word discipline is defined as imparting knowledge and skill, in other words, to teach. The goal of positive parenting is not to “control” but rather to problem solve together as a family. There are other, more effective ways and one of them is positive discipline.