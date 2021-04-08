How you can use social media to secure postgraduate funding
The higher education crisis has highlighted the need for innovative ways in which students can raise funds for their tuition.
The past few weeks have seen a revival of the free education protests which were exacerbated by the funding crisis at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic higher education institutions had to extend the academic year which also meant that NSFAS had to stretch its funding to accommodate that extension.
Students who had historical debts could not register for the 2021 academic year as well.
Most argued that the pandemic had brought on retrenchments, salary cuts and other loss of income for their families.
Undergraduate students were finally assisted and cleared to register for the academic year, however, post graduates students were told that the NSFAS funding would be unable to assist them.
So, to help out those who still want to study towards their postgraduate degree here are a few tips on what you can do using social media.
- Clean up your timeline, feed or profile on all your social media accounts.
- Follow professionals in the field you are pursuing and interact with them.
- Reach out, seek advise.
- Constantly update and search for opportunities on Linkedin.
- Apply to all opportunities that may come your way.
- Keep your documentations up to date.
- Sign up for virtual conferences or webinars. Also join professional bodies, most are free, that are in line with your field or sector.
- Email or reach out to the professor in your field in advance might also do the trick as funding decisions often takes months.