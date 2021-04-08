How you can use social media to secure postgraduate funding

The higher education crisis has highlighted the need for innovative ways in which students can raise funds for their tuition.

The past few weeks have seen a revival of the free education protests which were exacerbated by the funding crisis at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic higher education institutions had to extend the academic year which also meant that NSFAS had to stretch its funding to accommodate that extension.

Students who had historical debts could not register for the 2021 academic year as well.

Most argued that the pandemic had brought on retrenchments, salary cuts and other loss of income for their families.