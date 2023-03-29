IFP says safety of teachers and learners at schools is non-negotiable

Johannesburg - The IFP in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Legislature called on the provincial Department of Education to beef up security in schools following death threats at a primary school. This comes after bullets and a note threatening educators were allegedly found at Mangeni Secondary School in Nquthu, Kwahlazakazi last week.

The party said the safety of teachers and learners at schools was non-negotiable and added that the threats could not be taken lightly. "Potential attacks and death threats towards staff and students at learning institutions render the learning environment insecure, and discourage parents from sending their children to school, while the learners and teachers themselves become fearful of attending school," it said. According to IFP, the department was caught napping following the incident and have now announced that one security guard will be dispatched at night to the school.

It indicated that a single security was not enough and questioned what would happen during the day to secure learners and staff. The IFP said it would continue to call for metal detectors, cameras and strict security measures in all schools to ensure that no one gained access to a school carrying any dangerous weapons. The IFP demanded answers on the following questions:

- How many security guards are employed at Mangeni Secondary School in Nquthu? - How many schools in KwaZulu-Natal are without security guards? - How much has been spent over the past three years to upgrade security in schools in KwaZulu-Natal?

- How much is the total budget allocated to improve security in schools? - Why have metal detectors and CCTV cameras not been installed in schools? - How many teachers and learners have been killed inside school premises due to lack of safety in schools over the past three years?