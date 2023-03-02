‘I’m a change maker, I rattled cages of racial discrimination’, Mamokgethi Phakeng says after leaving UCT

Pretoria- Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said she found the institution in complete tatters and made significant changes regarding racism and gender discrimination. “I didn’t just rattle the cage of people who still harbour racist tendencies, I rattled the cage of people who also still harbour the tendencies of gender discrimination.

“The tendencies that still feel uncomfortable with a black woman with kinky hair and suddenly wants to hold you accountable.” Phakeng was speaking during her final hours as vice-chancellor in an interview on eNCA’s show ‘Power to Truth’ on Wednesday. Her interview comes a day after News24 reported that she had been placed on special leave with immediate effect. Her tenure officially ends on March 3.

Phakeng said she was endorsed to run for a second term but became the centre of controversy at the university over her alleged bullying and abuse of non-disclosure agreements. This prompted an independent investigation by retired Judge Lex Mpati. However, the investigation didn’t happen after she signed an agreement which offered her around R12 million to leave UCT, a News24 report claim that she denied.

Instead, Phakeng explained that she was approached and told that the investigation would go away if she took a settlement, but she insisted that she would only sign if the investigation went through and be allowed to give her testimony publicly. “The return was no, no, no. The panel is going away. We are removing everything about the panel. I think it would have been embarrassing if it continued and I was found innocent.” When asked why she walked away if she had, indeed, insisted on the investigation to continue.

She explained that she also learned that the university was threatening to suspend her. “Have you ever fought with an institution that has money, endless pockets of money and lots of lawyers. It’s difficult. It’s difficult. “So it was a juggle between financial justice and legal justice. If I had the money, I would have gone for the fight because I’m sure I was going to win it. It wasn’t going to end at the university because that would have been a kangaroo court. I was going to take it up.”

She said even if she had stayed, it would have been difficult because she was up against a council that did not support her. People who supported her resigned after her relationship with the university council deteriorated. “I have members of council who trolled me on social media. I complained, and nothing was done. The least you want as a VC, you want a supportive council, and whatever initiative you implement, it will go through.” Despite all the negative reports and the challenges she faced, Phakeng said she has made tremendous progress during her tenure and leaves the university in a good state.