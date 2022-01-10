Improve your maths pass rate with online tutoring

Children in the top 200 schools achieve more distinctions in mathematics than children in the 6 600 schools combined. Mathematics is in crisis as it is a gateway subject for higher education and career options. The big question is, why are so many learners struggling with maths, often turning to maths literacy as an “easier option”, which limits their study and vocation options?

According to Gerda van der Merwe from the online Maths tutoring platform, YouCanDoMaths, there are various myths surrounding maths as well as poor practices that affect a learner’s ability to pass with higher marks. Fortunately, this can be rectified with the correct support and help. Of the 600 000 candidates who wrote their matric exams in 2020, a mere 5,3% scored 60% or above for maths. Given that the required pass rate is just 30% – something that only 125 526 candidates achieved. It remains to be seen whether the 2021 results will be any better. As we start the New Year, parents and learners alike are encouraged to understand the gravity of getting maths right from the start in order to pass with far more than the minimum rate of 30%. This minimum will not guarantee them a place at a university or any other tertiary education institution of their choice.

With unemployment figures shooting through the roof in South Africa, this is not a rosy picture. While it cannot be addressed in totality through a focus on enhanced maths skills development at schools, it can certainly help. To put this in perspective, this year alone (2022), more than 75-million jobs will disappear and be replaced by 133-million new types of jobs. Maths is often at the heart of the latter. Further, there are perceptions that extra maths lessons are expensive; YouCanDoMaths makes learning more cost-effective as basic monthly rates are equivalent to the standard hourly rates charged by many suppliers of extra maths lessons. Schools and tutor centres also have the opportunity to buy subscriptions in bulk at a reduced cost. Teachers and tutors can register their classes and have access to the progress reports of all of their learners.