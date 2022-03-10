Independent panel set up to look into allegations of racism and financial irregularities at Grosvenor Girls

An independent panel has been set up to look into allegations of racism and financial irregularities at Durban's Grosvenor Girls High School. However, this is not the first time that the school’s principal has been accused of making racial comments towards learners of colour. The department is also calling on ex and current learners and parents to come forward, if they wish to submit information.

Story continues below Advertisment

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said Vusi Khuzwayo had been appointed to lead the panel, which will also be made up of Advocate Makhosini Nkosi, Dr Nontobeko Buthelezi, Jacqueline Pretorius-Bishop and officials from SD Moloi and Associates. The department announced earlier this week that Grosvenor Girls principal, Linda Jorgensen, had been placed on precautionary suspension. "The panel has been at work and in consultation with the department. Upon looking at the correspondence submitted to it by the Department, the panel deemed it fit to recommend the suspension of the principal in order to facilitate an investigation that will not be marred by any difficulties for those who will voluntarily tender the evidence," the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Jorgensen has been accused of racism. In 2018, she was accused of referring to learners of having "a drunken coloured accent" and allegedly said black girls' braids were dirty. At the time, parents reported the matter to teacher unions, the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) and the SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu). Naptosa's Thirona Moodley said they had received complaints dating back to 2015 and urged the Department of Education to intervene. The unions accused the department of dragging its feet.

Story continues below Advertisment

Current and former parents and learners would also be allowed to come forward and submit any information in relation to the aforementioned allegations and investigation thereof, and they may do so by contacting Siphiwe Moloi on 082 382 5944 or email [email protected] The Economic Freedom Fighters welcomed Jorgensen's precautionary suspension. The EFF in KZN said it would monitor the situation. IOL