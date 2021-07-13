Independent probe into the drowning of EC pupil at Equal Education camp still incomplete

THE probe into the drowning of Eastern Cape learner Avethandwa Nokhangela by independent investigators has still not been finalised. Avethandwa, 15, was an Equal Education Equaliser (learner member) and had attended the organisation’s leadership camp held at Palm Springs where she drowned during a break. The incident occurred on April 29.

Shortly after the teen’s funeral Equal Education started its own fact-finding process, which was undertaken by the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC). Once the fact-finding process, to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic passing of Avethandwa, was completed on May 26 the matter was handed over for independent investigators to probe. EE spokesperson Leanne Jansen-Thomas said the investigation is ongoing.

“As our National Council has said, which is reflected in this statement, it wants the investigation to be completed as quickly as possible but did not want to be prescriptive to the independent process, and sincerely hopes that the investigation will be completed by the end of July,” she said. Avethandwa’s death saw officials call for a thorough investigation. However, Equal Education stood firm saying the investigation was under way.