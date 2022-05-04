Inspired Education Group ambassador Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira appointed as Regional Ambassador for Eastern and Southern Africa

Springbok superstar and Inspired Education Group (IEG) ambassador and role model, Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, has added another string to his highly illustrious bow. He has been appointed as a UNICEF (UN Children’s Fund) Regional Ambassador for Eastern and Southern Africa. This was formally announced at UNICEF headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. Ravi Nadasen, CEO of Inspired in South Africa, congratulated Mtawarira on this significant appointment.

“Tendai has been an ambassador for Inspired Education Group’s Reddam House and Reddford House schools in South Africa since November 2020. During this time, he has positively impacted and inspired our students of all ages from early learning / pre-school to post-high school age. “We are extremely proud of him, but not in the least surprised that he has been chosen as a UNICEF Ambassador – he is the ideal candidate. This appointment speaks volumes about his character, values, strengths, his passion to make a difference in young lives, and his wholehearted commitment to giving back, which is also one of the key pillars of our schools. In fact, the Reddam name means ‘give back’,” he said. Mtawarira says his role as a UNICEF Ambassador requires extensive travel, and includes: supporting resource mobilisation with fundraising events around the world, engaging with children and families to witness UNICEF’s work and advocating with policy makers and influencers

“These responsibilities will help to ensure that more children have access to quality education, basic services, opportunities, and protection. This will also boost the work of The Beast Foundation, which was established to transform communities through sport, education, and effective mentoring of young people from underprivileged backgrounds,” he said. Nadasen says Tendai is a role model and an inspiration to many throughout South Africa and across the continent, and his story resonates hope and faith. “We’re honoured to have him as an Inspired Schools Ambassador, and we wish him the best success as he embarks on this new challenge.”

Mtawarira, whose belief in lifelong education is reflected in his current MBA studies, gave a valedictory speech to the Inspired schools’ Class of 2021 that highlights his personal philosophy and his perfect fit as a UNICEF Ambassador. He explained that The Beast Foundation is all about paying it forward. “I was given a remarkable opportunity in my school life in the form of a scholarship to an elite and excellent school. It’s now my chance to create that opportunity for young people who are in desperate need of precisely the same opportunity I got,” he said. Mtawarira is grateful that the new UNICEF ambassadorship will increase his opportunities to help youngsters achieve their potential in life, and he encourages them not to squander the opportunities that come their way, but to see them as a chance to create opportunities for others who need them.

