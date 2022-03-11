Integrate technology into the curriculum for an efficient educational experience

An education expert advises parents to ensure they get a solid understanding of what is required from a high quality, holistic EdTech programme. According to Nadia Dal Lago Nell, Academic Adviser: EdTech and Innovation (Schools Division) at ADvTECH, schools should be investing in their students through the integration of technology into the curriculum, as opposed to tech being a standalone educational unit – and this framework should not only incorporate the newest technologies but also focus on digital citizenship.

Nell says it is important for schools to seek to provide an enhanced educational journey by investing in their students through the integration of technology into the curriculum, as opposed to tech being a standalone educational unit. “The result of technological integration into the curriculum is a more efficient and engaging educational experience. The need for digital literacy and the discerning use of technology by students is essential for them to continue to advance in their education and be equipped with relevant skills for their future workplace,” she says. Schools that can give students the educational edge will have several of the following on offer: programmable robots, interactive coding platforms, Minecraft, 3D printers, iPads, laser cutters and even indoor drones.

One question to ask your child’s prospective school is whether they are aligned with ISTE standards, advises Nell. ISTE (The International Society for Technology in Education) standards have been formulated by the world’s foremost organisation in teaching technology in the classroom and comprise the following principles: The Empowered Learner, Digital Citizen, Knowledge Constructor, Innovative Designer, Computational Thinker, Creative Communicator, and Global Collaborator. Nell says EdTech lessons equip students with future-focused, transferable global skills that are necessary for success in all areas of life.

An additional element of the EdTech Framework is Digital Citizenship. “This engages students and shows them how to connect with one another in an empathetic and safe way through digital tools, platforms and devices. Negative digital habits such as cyberbullying, irresponsible social media usage and unsafe use of the Internet are explained and strongly discouraged.