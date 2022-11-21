It’s Madam President to you, for now

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will stand in for President Cyril Ramaphosa as head of state until Friday. The move was made as Ramaphosa is on an official state visit to the UK this week, at the invitation of King Charles III, who ascended to the throne this year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth ll.

Motshekga last took the driver’s seat during Ramaphosa's departure to Zambia when he attended the state funeral of former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda. Ramaphosa was welcomed at Stansted Airport in London, by The Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting, and David Gordon-Macleod, special representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa is welcomed at Stansted Airport, London, by The Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting and David Gordon-Macleod, special representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. The welcome took place on Monday morning on the eve of a state visit at the invitation of King Charles III. Ramaphosa is the first head of state to be hosted for a state visit by King Charles III.

Ramaphosa is also expected to hold official talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a range of issues of a bilateral, continental and global nature, the Presidency earlier said. On Wednesday, Ramaphosa, accompanied by the Earl of Wessex, will participate in a round-table discussion on climate change and biodiversity and will also attend a banquet hosted by the Lord Mayor of London in honour of the president. The president is accompanied on the visit by Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel and Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla.

First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe will not be on the state visit as she recently underwent surgery to her eyes and was advised by her doctors not to travel on a long-haul flight.