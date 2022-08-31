Join the festivities as Wits University marks its 100th birthday this weekend

Wits University is celebrating its centenary this weekend, September 2 – 4, by offering the public a chance to experience its treasures, places of interest and art performances. The Wits Homecoming Weekend will be abuzz entertainment for young and old, including exhibitions, film screenings, musical and theatre performances, a park run, campus tours, food and drink stalls, an arts and crafts market and more.

As the institution marks its 100th anniversary, it is also offering free entry to all Wits museums. WITS CENTENARY PARADE On Friday, students will take to the streets to reimagine the RAG (Remember and Give) procession. There will be floats, processions, brigades and an open bus.

Witsies will dress up to participate in the Wits Centenary Parade leaving from the Origins Centre. Staff and students will start gathering from 11.30am and the parade will begin at 1pm. KIDS, TWEENS AND TEENS The “Yebo Gogga Yebo amaBlomo” exhibition returns for the first time since the pandemic hit. This free interactive science exhibition is for anyone who fancies racing cockroaches, sampling mopane worm pizzas, and experiencing fauna and flora and creepy crawlies.

Date: Friday and Saturday (September 3 and 4) Time: 8.30am – 3pm on Friday and 8.30am – 4pm on Saturday Venue: Oppenheimer Life Science Building, Braamfontein Campus East

FAMILY FUN In the #Wits100 Visible Resonance Light Show science meets wizardry and imagination fused with music and dance. This multimedia extravaganza by Marcus Neustetter, The Trinity Session and OMAi, in collaboration with participating artists, Harmonics, B&S Sound, the Wits Choir, the Wits Department of Theatre and Performance, and the audience, is an improvised interactive experience for everyone! Bring a picnic basket to enjoy under the Joburg sky. Please note no alcohol and no glass will be allowed but there will be beverages on sale.

Date: Friday, September 2 Time: 7pm – 9pm Venue: The Piazza, Wits Great Hall, Braamfontein Campus East

MUSEUMS AND EXHIBITIONS Celebrate the history of modern mankind by visiting The Origins Centre. Join guided tours of the 10 Centenary Objects Exhibition – a display of 10 iconic artefacts from the university’s collection of the Earth Sciences Cluster – and the Origins of Early Sapien’s Behaviour Exhibition – a showcase archaeological discoveries that have been made at three sites. The exhibition presents the culmination of 30 years of archaeological research in the Southern Cape. Suitable for all ages. Date: September 2 – 4

Time: Daily from 9am to 5pm Venue: The Origins Centre, Braamfontein Campus East The Digital Dome (previously Wits Planetarium) is giving visitors the opportunity to say goodbye to the old Zeiss projector and get a sense of what is to come with the future Wits Digital Dome. There will be live 10-minute tours of the night sky on the hour with the old Zeiss projector and a 5-minute full-dome digital show played on repeat (approximately four shows per hour). Open to all.

MUSIC AND ARTS Art lovers can indulge themselves with exhibitions, musicals and shows at Wits museums and theatres. – The Wits100 Free People’s Concert is a throwback to the daring and defiant concert hosted by Wits University in 1971. Wits was one of the few venues in the country that allowed people of different race groups to gather and reimagine an alternative South Africa. The 2022 concert caters for several generations of South Africans, with music by Mango Groove, Jesse Clegg, Big Zulu, Holly Rey, Samthing Soweto, among others.

September 3 Times: From 12pm on Saturday to 2am on Sunday. Venue: Dig Fields, Braamfontein Campus West

Tickets cost R100 and are available at Webtickes. – The Wits Art Museum (WAM) hosts three art exhibitions – “Her Eye on the Storm: A tribute to photo activist Gisele Wulfsohn”; Donna Kukama’s “Ways-of-Remembering-Existing”; and “WJK: In black and white. And read all over”, by William Kentridge. Dates: September 2 – 4

Time: Daily from 10am to 4pm Venue: WAM, corner of Bertha (extension of Jan Smuts Avenue) and Jorissen streets, Braamfontein – The School of Arts hosts Gideon Nxumalo’s 60th Celebration of Jazz Fantasia presented by Mdu Mtshali. Nxumalo was commissioned by Wits University to produce the album Jazz Fantasia which is widely regarded as a seminal South African jazz record. A musical genius, Nxumalo has been hailed is one of the country’s greatest unsung musical and cultural heroes. The 45-minute performance features piano, bass, drums, saxophone, vocals and two special guests on horns.

Date: Sunday, September 4 Time: 2pm Venue: The new Chris Seabrooke Music Hall, Braamfontein Campus East

The performance is free, but seating is limited. Tickets at Webtickets. – Drama for Life will launch the centenary conference series with productions such as “Morwa – The Rising Sun”; “Playback theatre – My Memorable Moments”; and Lerumo Badimong Spear in the Land of the Gods”. Free entry.

ARTS & CRAFTS The Rosebank Market will be part of the celebrations with over 100 arts and crafts traders as well as food vendors where revellers can purchase decadent and tasty treats, unusual antiques, organic fruit and veggie, original clothing, and an assortment of handmade arts and crafts. Date: 3 September 2022

Times: All day Venue: Hall 29, Braamfontein Campus West SPORTS, HEALTH, AND RELAXATION

The Wits campus has expansive lawns and beautiful gardens that aid fitness and relaxation. Wits Park Run starts at 08:00 on Saturday, 3 September outside the Wits Club. Yoga on the Lawns starts at 09:30 – 11:00 on the Wits Science Stadium Lawns.

The Wits Legends vs Orlando Pirates Legends game takes place at the Wits Football Stadium on Yale Road. Rugby: Witsies are up against Germiston Simmers Netball: The Wits netball legends want to teach the Wits newbies donning their old jersey a thing or two about quick steps.