Kaya FM donate more than 250 school shoes to Ditawana Primary School learners

More than 250 Grade RR to Grade 3 learners from Ditawana Primary School in Orlando, Soweto, received new school shoes. The handover to the learners took place at the school on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Kaya 959’s Breakfast Show hosts Thomas and Skhumba broadcast their morning show live from the school, adding to the excitement in the air. The sizeable donation of shoes was made possible as a joint venture between Kaya 959, Coca Cola Beverages South Africa and Shoes4Souls. According to the statement, Ditawana Primary is a no fee school that is known for talented and good performing learners in the area.