Kaya FM donate more than 250 school shoes to Ditawana Primary School learners
More than 250 Grade RR to Grade 3 learners from Ditawana Primary School in Orlando, Soweto, received new school shoes.
The handover to the learners took place at the school on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Kaya 959’s Breakfast Show hosts Thomas and Skhumba broadcast their morning show live from the school, adding to the excitement in the air.
The sizeable donation of shoes was made possible as a joint venture between Kaya 959, Coca Cola Beverages South Africa and Shoes4Souls.
According to the statement, Ditawana Primary is a no fee school that is known for talented and good performing learners in the area.
Kaya 959’s brand manager Amu Mathebula said the purpose of this donation is to assist underprivileged children to gain access to basic needs.
“The reality of the beginning of the school year is usually a daunting time for many parents who are financially challenged, and for these reasons Kaya 959, Coca Cola Beverages South Africa, Shoes4Souls and Meals on Wheels have pledged partnerships with Ditawana Primary School in Soweto to empower young learners to have a successful start to the year,” said Mathebula.
Kaya 959 station director Sibongile Mtyali said: “Together with our partners at Coca Cola it was easy to see that the socio-economic factors are dire as parents are unemployed and many (children) are (from) child-headed households.”