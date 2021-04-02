KFC scholarships help pupils hatch bright future

Durban - KFC SA has launched its inaugural Ikusasa Lethu scholarship programme, which will help 25 pupils across South Africa access private education until matric. The scholarship programme provides access to quality education to deserving pupils, whose parents are employed at a KFC restaurant and to children who are Add Hope beneficiaries, across South Africa. The scholarship is in partnership with the Curro Group of Schools, which has 76 campuses across all nine provinces. Learners who meet the selection criteria will remain beneficiaries of the programme, as long as they meet specific annual requirements, until they matriculate. “The programme is called ’Ikusasa Lethu’, which is isiZulu for ’our future’ and is designed to assist KFC staff members and their families to rewrite their narrative,” says Akhona Qengqe, Chief People Officer at KFC Africa.

“Education is a critical cornerstone to a bright future not only for our youth, but also for their communities. This programme gives our selected candidates the chance to not only access quality and private education, but also take a step forward in making their dreams a reality.

“We are exceptionally proud to be able to help 25 lucky learners in furthering their education. The application process is vigorous and depends on the applicant’s academic results so it’s testament to the hard work that these learners have put in.

“Their attitude towards their education and their excitement as they start this journey is contagious and we wish them the very best of luck.”

Maxine Musariri is one of the 25 learners selected to participate in the programme at the end of 2020. She is in Grade 11 this year and received an Ikusasa Lethu scholarship to attend Curro Creston College in Port Shepstone.

Maxine’s mother, Rita Musariri, is a KFC restaurant general manager in Margate, and has been part of the brand for 21 years.

“I was so happy when I heard the news,” says Rita Musariri. “This is an awesome thing to happen for a child – something one can usually only dream of.

“It feels like we have won the Lotto – doors have opened for her and her goal of being a doctor is becoming a reality. I still can’t believe it is true!”

While this year marks the first year of the programme, KFC’s purpose-led culture and commitment to youth development will ensure that not only does the scholarship continue for years to come, but that KFC is able to increase the number of selected students each year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank KFC and Curro for everything they’ve done for our children,” said Sibongiseni Hlongwa, mother of Anele, one of the chosen recipients of the scholarship programme in KZN.

“Anele is so excited to go to school and tells awesome stories about how amazing the school is. We are grateful every day.”