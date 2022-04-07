Khula Community Nursery receives cash donation from KZN Film Commission

On March 30, KZN Film commission CEO Carol Coetzee and her team handed over a cheque for R200 000 to the Khula Community Nursery.

Khula Arts Centre has been involved in many community development programmes in Pongola rural areas, including the KwaBhembe area near Dingukwazi High School.

The nursery is positioned in an impoverished and underdeveloped rural community. This is where access to nursery supplies for seedlings, vegetables, timber and fruits plants will be made easy to avoid the expensive and the inconvenience caused by travelling to neighbouring towns to buy these products. The nursery is envisioned to act as a wholesale and retail for communities.

“The surrounding communities will receive a lot of help as consumers, farmers and buyers. The KZN Film Commission, therefore, saw the need to fund this project as it has a high potential for developing the community, creating jobs as well as contributing to the economy of KZN.”

In a statement, it says one of the key aspects of development at KwaZulu Natal Film Commission is Youth and this project addresses that as it will employ the youth, in the process address poverty, thereby reducing crime.