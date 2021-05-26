KZN Education department ready for first day of National Senior Certificate exam

IT IS all systems go for the administration of the National Senior Certificate (NSC), Senior certificate and the Adult Education and Training (AET) in KwaZulu Natal, the provincial department said.

Wednesday marks the first day of the NSC May/June 2021 examinations which will end on July 7.

“Examination is expected to kick off on Wednesday, May 26 2021, to a smooth start with Eastern Languages and in the afternoon Accounting P1 will be written. A total of 37 553 candidates are registered to write.” said KZN MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu.

The KZN education department explained that the different examination categories and number of candidates registered are as follows:

Supplementary exam has 13 857 full-time and part-time 245 candidates registered.

Amended Senior Certificate had 23 451 candidates registered.

Adult Education and Training (AET) has 1 704 registered candidates.

“Admission letters have been sent to the district offices for distribution to candidates who will be writing. All candidates are reminded to collect examination admission letters (time-tables) at the districts, or schools where they registered to write, from 19 to 25 May 2021.

“In order to avoid imposters writing on behalf of candidates, candidates were requested to attach a recent photograph onto the registration form,” the department said.

In the KZN exam writing centres candidates will undergo a three-point check which will be conducted by invigilators. The invigilators will be checking the ID, personal timetable and the registration form.

“Candidates must be warned not to take a chance of getting someone to write on their behalf because they will be caught out,” the department said.

Marking for the May/June NSC/SC 2021 is scheduled to commence on the July 9 to conclude on July 22. As it stands, five marking centres have been identified.

“In conclusion, my appeal to all candidates is to follow all examinations and Covid-19 protocols and there is no substitute for hard work. I wish you all the best of luck and success,” Mshengu said.