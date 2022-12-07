KZN Education department ready to kick start matric exam marking sessions

The Education MEC in KwaZulu Natal, Mbali Frazer, has confirmed the province's state of readiness to administer the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams marking. The marking session is expected to start on December 10 until December 20.

“We are happy to announce that the department is ready for the commencement of the 2022 National Senior Certificate marking process. As we wish the markers all of the best during the process of marking, we urge them to take this important task with the seriousness and dedication that it deserves," she said. Frazer indicated to the markers that it should not escape them that each and every script that they will be handling represents the life and future of an individual. KZN has administered the biggest examination system in the country, with 198 866 full and part time candidates sitting for the 2022 NSC exams.

The department has 32 Marking Centres, 8 539 Markers, 1 708 Senior Markers, 342 Deputy Chief Markers, 67 Chief Markers and 87 Moderators. “There are also 1 785 exam assistants and 260 administrative assistants," it added. “Given the large number of full and part time candidates, it means the Province of KwaZulu-Natal will also have the biggest marking system in the country," the department said. According to the department, the selection of markers commenced on May 16 and concluded on June 2. “The markers selection panels consisted of a Provincial Chairperson, Chief Markers, Internal Moderators and Teacher Unions as observers,' it said.

Furthermore, the department highlighted that the MEC would also monitor marking in various marking centres in the province. [email protected] IOL