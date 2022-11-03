KZN MEC forced to intervene after community blocks KwaMashu school just ahead of matric history exam

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Education, Mbali Frazer, was forced to abandon her usual duties to rush to JE Ndlovu High School in KwaMashu after a group of parents blocked access to the school yesterday (Thursday) morning. The irate parents blocked teachers and pupils from entering the school premises which caused panic as matric learners were due to start writing their history exam.

According to the KZN Education Department, Frazer went to the school to maintain peace so that learners could go ahead and write their exams. "We urge our communities to respect our schools, especially during this critical time of examinations. Disrupting exams because the community has a grievance is very regressive and it is something that must be frowned upon by all responsible members of our communities," Frazer said. The MEC then had a meeting with all those concerned to establish the reason behind their protest. The department said it hoped that no further disruptions would take place.

The National Senior Certificate exams started on Monday morning with matrics sitting to write English Paper 1. Earlier this week, a taxi strike in Zeerust in the North West province resulted in five schools starting the exams late. Taxis embarked on a strike that blocked the streets in the entire town on Tuesday morning. The strike resulted in five out 13 school in the area starting their matric economics paper an hour late at 10am.

Again in the NW province, four schools were reported to have been victims of storm damage when their roofs were blown off during a hail storm days before the start of the final matric exams. The four schools in Ngaka Modiri Molema district were: JM Lekgetha in Lichtenburg; as well as Ikopanyeng Secondary, Gaesegwe Primary and Upper Setlagole Primary School in Ratlou Local Municipality. Maths paper 1 will wrap up the first week of the NSC exams. The Grade 12 pupils are expected to sit for their maths first paper on today (Friday) at 9am.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said in a statement that it was satisfied with the first day of the exams. It also highlighted that it was confident the matric pupils would do well in the exams. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga praised the class of 2022 for the resilience, perseverance, adding that they were the most affected in terms of the impact of Covid-19. All the provincial education departments welcomed the first day of exams and the MECs monitored the start of them.