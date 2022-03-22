KZN Premier and MECs pay homage to ex-HOD Dr Enock Nzama

"Dr Enock Vusumuzi Nzama spent his entire working life as an educator in various roles including as principal at Sivananda Technical High School in KwaMashu. As a teacher and district director Dr Nzama consciously produced outstanding learners who have since taken their places in society..." These were the sentiments uttered by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala as he paid tribute to a stalwart in the provincial education sector. Dr Nzama died on Sunday after a long illness. He had only recently retired from the department.

Picture: Supplied "We have lost a pioneer and a doyen in education who distinguished himself as DDG and later as HOD, thus leading the charge and as the province we improved matric results in our province. Dr Nzama was a gentlemen and a disciplinarian who was dedicated to improving the lives of the majority, and who prepared thousands of young people for entry into adult life and to be outstanding citizens.

“Our prayers and sincere condolences are with Dr Nzama's family and we pray for his family's peace and comfort as they go through this trying period. “Nzama spent his entire working life as an educator in various roles including as principal at Sivananda Technical High School in KwaMashu. As a teacher and district director, Dr Nzama consciously produced outstanding learners who have since taken their places in society," said Zikalala. Dr Nzama started working for the Department of Education in 1983 as a teacher at Ohlange High School and later became principal at a number of schools in the province. He served the education department in many capacities including Chief Education Specialist in 2001, and Director of Education Provisioning in 2002.

In 2014, Nzama assumed the position of Deputy-Director General responsible for curriculum management and delivery. In October 2016 he was appointed Head of Department and had only recently recently retired. KZN MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, said he was deeply saddened by Nzama’s passing. "He served the Department meritoriously from the time when he was an educator up until he occupied the highest office where he served as a Chief Director for TVET Colleges, DDG: Curriculum Development and Delivery and ultimately as the Head of Department," he said.

