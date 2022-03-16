Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, March 16, 2022

KZN Premier to shine spotlight on Early Childhood Development at 2-day seminar

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, is expected to shine the spotlight on Early Childhood Development this week when he hosts a two-day Indaba at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. The event is a joint partnership with the Durban University of Technology and University of South Africa.

The Premier will be joined by MECs, experts, academia and various stakeholders in the education sector who will form part of this all-important engagement.

Under the theme of 'Providing the Children of KwaZulu-Natal a Flying Start to the Future', the premier is committing to investing in teacher training to better equip children in their earliest academic years - between infancy and kindergarten age – which is the most critical years of a child’s life.

