KZN Premier to shine spotlight on Early Childhood Development at 2-day seminar

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, is expected to shine the spotlight on Early Childhood Development this week when he hosts a two-day Indaba at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. The event is a joint partnership with the Durban University of Technology and University of South Africa.

The Premier will be joined by MECs, experts, academia and various stakeholders in the education sector who will form part of this all-important engagement.